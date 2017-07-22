Fmr. military contractor gets life for exploiting underage girls

MIAMI (AP) – A former U.S. military contractor already serving prison time for stealing secrets has been sentenced to life behind bars for abusing underage girls in Honduras.

Court records show a Miami federal judge imposed the sentence Friday on 37-year-old Christopher Glenn. He was convicted by a jury earlier this year of sex crimes involving girls between the ages of 13 and 16 while stationed at a U.S. base in Honduras.

Glenn was already serving a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to stealing military secrets. That investigation turned up evidence in the sex abuse case.

Glenn was a U.S. contractor for Harris Corp. at the Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras.

