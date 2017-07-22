Guns, ammo seized during traffic stop in Greenville, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department seized three guns and some ammo during a traffic stop Friday night, according to a post on their Facebook page.

The traffic stop was on Laurens Road.

In their Facebook post, police say this incident goes to show that traffic stops are not “routine.”

The picture includes three guns, bullets, and a couple of bandanas.

Police later posted that charges included two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

No other details were immediately available.

We will update this article as we receive more information.

