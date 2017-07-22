Lutomski and Hendley Lead Through 2 Rounds of Greenville County Am

By Published:
Greenville County Amateur

Greenville –

2013 Greenville County Am champion Todd Hendley is tied for the 2nd round lead with Robert Lutomski at -5 in the 2017 Greenville County Amateur Championship at Green Valley Country Club.

2002 winner Jeremy Revis and 2004 champ Chris Eassy are tied for 3rd just one shot back.

Todd Hendley 70 69 139
Robert Lutomski 68 71 139
Chris Eassy 68 72 140
Jeremy Revis 73 67 140
Bryan Kelley 72 69 141
Cory Slocum 72 70 142
Brandon Bradosky 76 67 143
Yancey Johnson 74 69 143
Zach Bishop 73 71 144
Jared Crane 71 73 144
Jason Woodard 71 73 144
Danny Brock 73 72 145
Mike Hartin 74 71 145
Kevin Dehlinger 71 75 146
Adam Edens 77 69 146
Shane Grumbles 75 71 146
Brian Horton 73 73 146
Bryan Newton 69 77 146
Cole Patterson 73 73 146
Kurt Waldthausen 74 72 146
Mike Gravley 74 73 147
George Kennedy 70 77 147
Dean Nance 74 73 147
Scott Friday 72 76 148
Marcus Grumbles 71 77 148
Tyler Tucker 73 75 148
Terry Willis 74 74 148
Jack Wilson 78 70 148
Tyler Burdine 77 72 149
Bobby Hines 72 77 149
Matthew Hopper 71 78 149
Johnny League 73 76 149
Benji McCall 77 72 149
Tim Reardon 75 74 149
Walker Redmon 70 79 149
Duff Wagner 73 76 149

