Lutomski and Hendley Lead Through 2 Rounds of Greenville County Am

Greenville –
2013 Greenville County Am champion Todd Hendley is tied for the 2nd round lead with Robert Lutomski at -5 in the 2017 Greenville County Amateur Championship at Green Valley Country Club.
2002 winner Jeremy Revis and 2004 champ Chris Eassy are tied for 3rd just one shot back.
|Todd
|Hendley
|–
|70
|–
|69
|–
|139
|Robert
|Lutomski
|–
|68
|–
|71
|–
|139
|Chris
|Eassy
|–
|68
|–
|72
|–
|140
|Jeremy
|Revis
|–
|73
|–
|67
|–
|140
|Bryan
|Kelley
|–
|72
|–
|69
|–
|141
|Cory
|Slocum
|–
|72
|–
|70
|–
|142
|Brandon
|Bradosky
|–
|76
|–
|67
|–
|143
|Yancey
|Johnson
|–
|74
|–
|69
|–
|143
|Zach
|Bishop
|–
|73
|–
|71
|–
|144
|Jared
|Crane
|–
|71
|–
|73
|–
|144
|Jason
|Woodard
|–
|71
|–
|73
|–
|144
|Danny
|Brock
|–
|73
|–
|72
|–
|145
|Mike
|Hartin
|–
|74
|–
|71
|–
|145
|Kevin
|Dehlinger
|–
|71
|–
|75
|–
|146
|Adam
|Edens
|–
|77
|–
|69
|–
|146
|Shane
|Grumbles
|–
|75
|–
|71
|–
|146
|Brian
|Horton
|–
|73
|–
|73
|–
|146
|Bryan
|Newton
|–
|69
|–
|77
|–
|146
|Cole
|Patterson
|–
|73
|–
|73
|–
|146
|Kurt
|Waldthausen
|–
|74
|–
|72
|–
|146
|Mike
|Gravley
|–
|74
|–
|73
|–
|147
|George
|Kennedy
|–
|70
|–
|77
|–
|147
|Dean
|Nance
|–
|74
|–
|73
|–
|147
|Scott
|Friday
|–
|72
|–
|76
|–
|148
|Marcus
|Grumbles
|–
|71
|–
|77
|–
|148
|Tyler
|Tucker
|–
|73
|–
|75
|–
|148
|Terry
|Willis
|–
|74
|–
|74
|–
|148
|Jack
|Wilson
|–
|78
|–
|70
|–
|148
|Tyler
|Burdine
|–
|77
|–
|72
|–
|149
|Bobby
|Hines
|–
|72
|–
|77
|–
|149
|Matthew
|Hopper
|–
|71
|–
|78
|–
|149
|Johnny
|League
|–
|73
|–
|76
|–
|149
|Benji
|McCall
|–
|77
|–
|72
|–
|149
|Tim
|Reardon
|–
|75
|–
|74
|–
|149
|Walker
|Redmon
|–
|70
|–
|79
|–
|149
|Duff
|Wagner
|–
|73
|–
|76
|–
|149