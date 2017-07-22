Lutomski and Hendley Lead Through 2 Rounds of Greenville County Am

Greenville –

2013 Greenville County Am champion Todd Hendley is tied for the 2nd round lead with Robert Lutomski at -5 in the 2017 Greenville County Amateur Championship at Green Valley Country Club.

2002 winner Jeremy Revis and 2004 champ Chris Eassy are tied for 3rd just one shot back.

Todd Hendley – 70 – 69 – 139 Robert Lutomski – 68 – 71 – 139 Chris Eassy – 68 – 72 – 140 Jeremy Revis – 73 – 67 – 140 Bryan Kelley – 72 – 69 – 141 Cory Slocum – 72 – 70 – 142 Brandon Bradosky – 76 – 67 – 143 Yancey Johnson – 74 – 69 – 143 Zach Bishop – 73 – 71 – 144 Jared Crane – 71 – 73 – 144 Jason Woodard – 71 – 73 – 144 Danny Brock – 73 – 72 – 145 Mike Hartin – 74 – 71 – 145 Kevin Dehlinger – 71 – 75 – 146 Adam Edens – 77 – 69 – 146 Shane Grumbles – 75 – 71 – 146 Brian Horton – 73 – 73 – 146 Bryan Newton – 69 – 77 – 146 Cole Patterson – 73 – 73 – 146 Kurt Waldthausen – 74 – 72 – 146 Mike Gravley – 74 – 73 – 147 George Kennedy – 70 – 77 – 147 Dean Nance – 74 – 73 – 147 Scott Friday – 72 – 76 – 148 Marcus Grumbles – 71 – 77 – 148 Tyler Tucker – 73 – 75 – 148 Terry Willis – 74 – 74 – 148 Jack Wilson – 78 – 70 – 148 Tyler Burdine – 77 – 72 – 149 Bobby Hines – 72 – 77 – 149 Matthew Hopper – 71 – 78 – 149 Johnny League – 73 – 76 – 149 Benji McCall – 77 – 72 – 149 Tim Reardon – 75 – 74 – 149 Walker Redmon – 70 – 79 – 149 Duff Wagner – 73 – 76 – 149