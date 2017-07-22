Man drops 75 pounds in 6 months to win $1 million bet

LAS VEGAS, NV (WCMH/AP) — A professional gambler dropped some pounds and gained some wealth after betters wagered $1 million he couldn’t reduce his body fat to less than 10 percent.

Walter Fisher tells the New York Post he began overeating while on a losing streak and gained 40 to 50 pounds in a month. The 6-foot-1 Fisher weighed 245 pounds and was more than $100,000 in debt in December. The Post reports that’s when a group of gambler acquaintances bet $1 million Fisher couldn’t drop his body fat to under 10 percent in six months.

“We started with 30 minutes of high-intensity interval training and an hour of weights, seven days per week,” Fisher told the Post. “Then we went to 45-minutes of cardio and two hours of high-intensity interval training, plus weights. I ate oatmeal and egg whites for breakfast. I soon put in 10 hours a day, with five hours of cardio. I drank amino acids and glutamine to keep my muscles from breaking down.”

The 36-year-old got financial backing from friends. He weighed 175 pounds with 8.8 percent body fat on June 22.

The feat netted him $600,000, and he tells ABC News he’ll make another bet if he gains the weight back.

As for now, he says he’s hoping his story spreads to inspire anyone to live a better lifestyle.

“To have gone from an absolute low to where I am now is an achievement and a transformation,” he told the Post. “A lot of people talk big games — and 99 percent of them would not be able to do what I did, even with the money as an incentive — but I backed it up. I backed it up and it makes me feel like there is absolutely nothing I can’t do.”

More stories you may like on 7News

Motorcyclist found dead on closed off road in Honea Path HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist was found dead on Hwy 252 near Armstrong Rd. by construction workers Saturday morning. According to…

Tractor trailer overturns on I-85, slows traffic SC Highway Patrol reports that at least one lane of southbound traffic is closed after a crash on I-85 early Saturday morning near mile mark…

Teens spit on fallen officer’s grave say police Surveillance camera photos show a group of teens standing, spitting, and walking on officer Nick Smarr’s grave in Americus, Georgia.

NOT REAL NEWS: What didn’t happen this week A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week.

15 lbs of frozen pork lands on FL family’s home A 15-pound bag of frozen pork landed on the Deerfield Beach home of Travis Adair and his family.