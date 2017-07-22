Manhunt continues for armed suspect in Transylvania Co.

TRANSYLVANIA CO., N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are still looking for an armed man after a breaking and entering incident occurred in Mills River Saturday, according to the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

After deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle in Pisgah National Forest, just off of U.S. Highway 276 North, they tried to perform a traffic stop but the man refused to stop and a chase began.

They say the suspect continued on Avery’s Creek Road, but then got out of his car to steal a mountain bike from a victim at gunpoint.

He then put the stolen bike in his car and the chase continued.

Deputies were unable to make contact with the suspect at the time because hikers and campers were around.

The suspect then blocked the roadway with his car by parking it sideways.

Deputies say he got out of the car and onto the stolen bike and fled into the woods.

The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Phillip Michael Stroupe II.

He is described as a white male, about 5’8″ tall, with a small build.

He has a shaved head and a distinct tattoo on his neck, just under his chin, deputies say.

Deputies say Stroupe has a history of violence and resisting law enforcement.

They say he has outstanding warrants in Buncombe County for kidnapping and pending charges in Yancey County.

Brevard Police Department, U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement, N.C. State Highway Patrol, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, and Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office all helped in the manhunt.

Stroupe has not yet been located and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding Stroupe’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 884-3168.

More stories you may like on 7News

Motorcyclist found dead on closed off road in Honea Path HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist was found dead on Hwy 252 near Armstrong Rd. by construction workers Saturday morning. According to…

Tractor trailer overturns on I-85, slows traffic SC Highway Patrol reports that at least one lane of southbound traffic is closed after a crash on I-85 early Saturday morning near mile mark…

Teens spit on fallen officer’s grave say police Surveillance camera photos show a group of teens standing, spitting, and walking on officer Nick Smarr’s grave in Americus, Georgia.

NOT REAL NEWS: What didn’t happen this week A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week.

15 lbs of frozen pork lands on FL family’s home A 15-pound bag of frozen pork landed on the Deerfield Beach home of Travis Adair and his family.