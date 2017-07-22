Man’s body found in woods behind home in Laurens Co., deputies say

LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man’s body was found in the woods behind a home on Imperial Drive in Clinton, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call about a body being discovered at about 6:27 p.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived, the homeowner told them he saw vultures near the wood line behind his home when he pulled into his driveway.

When he got out of his car, he said he noticed a foul smell that he thought was a dead animal.

Instead, he found a man’s body in the woods, deputies say.

The body is that of a white man, but the identity has not yet been released.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

