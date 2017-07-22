Motorcyclist found dead on closed off road in Honea Path

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist was found dead on Hwy 252 near Armstrong Rd. by construction workers Saturday morning.

According to Honea Path Police, the area where the victim was found has been under construction by SCDOT and that particular road had been barricaded off for several days.

Preliminary evidence shows that the driver of the motorcycle maneuvered around the barriers to the closed off portion of the road at some point overnight. Then it appears that the driver hit a gravel pile, throwing him and the bike.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is investigating and will release an ID once the family of the victim has been notified.

