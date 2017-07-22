Safety Awareness Day honors fallen Upstate officer

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – Allstate Insurance is hosting a free safety awareness day in honor of a fallen Upstate officer.

The Brian Donnelly Safety Awareness Day will feature games for kids and freebies to keep families safe.

Safe Kids Upstate will give away free bike helmets and teach parents how to size them properly for their kids.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office will be there with some K9 officers for a meet and greet.

The event honors Sergeant Brian Donnelly who severed nearly four decades in law enforcement.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to noon at the Edwards Forest Plaza at 3241 Wade Hampton Boulevard in Taylors. 

