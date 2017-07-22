SCAM ALERT: Criminals using career websites to steal identities

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Criminals are using job postings on career websites to lure you in and steal your identity, according to Pasco authorities.

The sheriff’s office is warning job seekers to watch out for job advertisements that claim you can work from home. If the job description mentions anything about reshipping merchandise or money orders, it’s probably a scam.

Several victims in Pasco County uploaded their resume to the popular website CareerBuilder.com.

One of the victims was contacted by an employee of Parceller.com about an opening for a logistics manager.

“A work from home job. Reshipping. Which should be a clue you’re reshipping items from stolen credit cards and the reshipping location is usually Nigeria,” said detective Gary Souto.

Unfortunately, the victim took the bait.

“The proposed employer asked her for all of her personal information which was provided. Social security number, date of birth, bank account number, everything that no bad guy should have,” said Souto.

That victim, who didn’t want to be named, was sent items like vacuum cleaners to be reshipped.

Steven Salmons, a man from Springhill received emails from Lowes saying the vacuum he ordered was shipped.

The problem was he didn’t order anything!

“It was a Rumba a 599.00 vacuum. I, in turn, sent Lowes an email, tried calling them to cancel the order, that I did not purchase this,” said Salmons.

The order was shipped to the woman in Pasco who was supposed to reship it for her job. Now both victims are living an identity nightmare.

“I’ve had to file fraud reports on all my credit cards, credit bureaus, every time I apply for a loan the credit bureaus have to call me personally to verify that yes I am the one processing this credit,” said Salmons.

Pasco deputies are looking for more victims. Those affected by this scam are encouraged to call the Pasco County Sheriff Office.

