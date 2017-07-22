Summer heat challenges A/C units in the Upstate

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Rising temperatures mean one of the busiest times of the year for the people keeping your homes cool.

That means long sweaty hours for those who do A/C repairs.

“Right now, I’m just checking the refrigerant to make sure the system’s properly changed.”

When temperatures heat up outside, so does business at George M. Hill and Sons.

“Today, we’ve been extremely busy because it’s one of the hottest days so far,” Sales Manager Tom Soper said.

Busy with customers looking to cool down because their A/C unit is broken.

“Some of them are frustrated because their air is not working,” Soper said. “They get home at five o’clock and their air is not working. They want somebody out there.”

It’s a sentiment some say is easy to understand.

“I would be miserable,” Tabitha Barker said. “I would, hopefully, be able to go somewhere–somewhere to cool off.”

Sales Manager Tom Soper says cooling a home is a harder job for A/C units during the summer.

“A normal heat pump is made to cool 10 to 15 degrees cooler than it is outside, so they’re working overtime in 90 plus degree weather, trying to cool a house,” Soper said.

He says it’s best to avoid drastic changes to your thermostat.

“I leave it on 76 during the day and it usually feels really cool when we come home,” Barker said. “Usually, at night, I turn it down to 74.”

Soper says they suggest no more than five-degree adjustments.

“If your system is at 70 degrees and you turn it up to 80, the system is working overtime to cool your house because your walls start warming up, your floors start warming up.”

Soper also suggests changing your filters often and trying to maintain the unit itself.

And for any contractor, including A/C repair companies, always be sure to look online and make sure a company is licensed, bonded, and insured.

