Toddler, infant found in car with overdosed adults, police say

NEW HOLLAND, PA (WHTM) – A man and woman were arrested after they were found passed out from drugs in a car that had a toddler and an infant in the back seat, police said.

New Holland police said Amanda L. Wagner, 30, and Christopher E. Carter, were under the influence and in possession of synthetic marijuana when officers were called to a parking lot in the 100 block of East Main Street on the night of July 12.

The children, a 2-year-old boy and a 7-week-old girl, were turned over to Children and Youth Services.

Wagner and Carter were charged with possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance and endangering the welfare of children.

More stories you may like on 7News

Motorcyclist found dead on closed off road in Honea Path HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist was found dead on Hwy 252 near Armstrong Rd. by construction workers Saturday morning. According to…

Tractor trailer overturns on I-85, slows traffic SC Highway Patrol reports that at least one lane of southbound traffic is closed after a crash on I-85 early Saturday morning near mile mark…

Teens spit on fallen officer’s grave say police Surveillance camera photos show a group of teens standing, spitting, and walking on officer Nick Smarr’s grave in Americus, Georgia.

NOT REAL NEWS: What didn’t happen this week A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week.

15 lbs of frozen pork lands on FL family’s home A 15-pound bag of frozen pork landed on the Deerfield Beach home of Travis Adair and his family.