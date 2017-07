SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – SC Highway Patrol reports that at least one lane of southbound traffic is closed after a crash on I-85 early Saturday morning near mile marker 62.

Our 7 News team at the scene sent pictures of an overturned tractor trailer that had run off the roadway.

The SC Higway Patrol is reporting that the right-hand lane is closed due to this crash. Traffic is expected to be congested for roughly two miles.

There is no report at this time on the condition of the driver.