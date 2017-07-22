Undocumented immigrant kills man over ‘sexual preferences,’ cops say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An undocumented immigrant confessed to stabbing his roommate to death during an argument in Frostproof, the Polk County Sheriff’s office said Friday.

At a press conference Friday, Sheriff Grady Judd said a 911 caller told a dispatcher he killed his roommate during an armed altercation.

Deputies responded to Hwy 98 W. and found Miguel Cosme, standing in the front yard with his arms raised. He immediately said he “did it,” according to detectives.

After Cosme was detained, deputies searched the residence and found a deceased Hispanic male with multiple stab wounds on his neck and shoulder area. The weapon, a small kitchen knife, was laying “west of the victim,” detectives say.

The victim was identified Friday afternoon as Gregorio Caminero.

Cosme later told detectives he had been living with Caminero for three months. He said they were sitting on the couch, drinking beers when Caminero, who was intoxicated, began stating “I don’t like the way you are,” referring to his sexual preference, according to deputies. Cosme told detectives he was insulted by the statement, which he characterized as offensive and discriminatory. He said he became enraged and punched the victim in the face with a closed fist. According to Cosme, the victim fell to the ground, and Cosme started kicking him in the head and groin with steel-toed work boots.

Cosme said he then returned to his room and grabbed the knife to defend himself. He told investigators he thought the victim would try to hurt him, so he stabbed him in the neck several times.

Sheriff Judd said at a press conference that the evidence at the scene painted a different picture.

Investigators determined they had probable cause to arrest Cosme who they say “committed an act imminently dangerous to another and evincing a depraved mind regardless of human life.”

He was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder with a weapon. Deputies also informed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that an undocumented immigrant was in their custody.

Cosme was booked into the Polk County Jail where he’s being held without bond.

His bond hearing is set for Saturday, July 22.

“This is one more example of why the president has got this right. People who come to this country illegally and commit crime have got to go. It’s costing us, the taxpayers of the United States a lot of money,” said Sheriff Judd.

More stories you may like on 7News

Motorcyclist found dead on closed off road in Honea Path HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist was found dead on Hwy 252 near Armstrong Rd. by construction workers Saturday morning. According to…

Tractor trailer overturns on I-85, slows traffic SC Highway Patrol reports that at least one lane of southbound traffic is closed after a crash on I-85 early Saturday morning near mile mark…

Teens spit on fallen officer’s grave say police Surveillance camera photos show a group of teens standing, spitting, and walking on officer Nick Smarr’s grave in Americus, Georgia.

NOT REAL NEWS: What didn’t happen this week A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week.

15 lbs of frozen pork lands on FL family’s home A 15-pound bag of frozen pork landed on the Deerfield Beach home of Travis Adair and his family.