VIDEO: Starbucks customer takes on armed robber

FRESNO, Calif. (WFLA) — Police in California are investigating an attempted robbery and stabbing that happened earlier this week inside a Starbucks.

Surveillance video captured the moment the suspect walked in, and the moment a customer took him on to stop the robbery.

Around 5:30 Wednesday, investigators say Ryan Flores walked into the Starbucks with a knife and a toy gun, and demanded money from an employee.

When customer Cragg Jerri saw what was happening, he picked up a metal chair, came up behind Flores and hit him in the back.

Video then captures the two fighting.

Police say Jerri was stabbed in the neck during the struggle. He is expected to be okay, and is now being called a hero.

“It’s not something we recommend. In this case, it was a good outcome,” Police Chief Jerry Dyer said. “No one died as a result of this incident, but very well could have. But nonetheless, he’s a hero. There’s no question.”

Jerri also managed to wrestle the knife away, then stabbed Flores several times before the suspect ran away.

Flores admitted to his crime when police found him later near a canal. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

More stories you may like on 7News

Motorcyclist found dead on closed off road in Honea Path HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist was found dead on Hwy 252 near Armstrong Rd. by construction workers Saturday morning. According to…

Tractor trailer overturns on I-85, slows traffic SC Highway Patrol reports that at least one lane of southbound traffic is closed after a crash on I-85 early Saturday morning near mile mark…

Teens spit on fallen officer’s grave say police Surveillance camera photos show a group of teens standing, spitting, and walking on officer Nick Smarr’s grave in Americus, Georgia.

NOT REAL NEWS: What didn’t happen this week A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week.

15 lbs of frozen pork lands on FL family’s home A 15-pound bag of frozen pork landed on the Deerfield Beach home of Travis Adair and his family.