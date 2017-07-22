Woman accused of stealing $82K from dead boyfriend’s mom

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 36-year-old Bradenton woman is accused of stealing more than $82,000 from a 73-year-old family friend.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Carrie Lee Stanfield and charged her with felony theft.

Detectives said the victim reported in February that she was missing thousands of dollars. She believed the money had been stolen by her deceased son’s girlfriend – Stanfield.

Due to medical issues, she had signed over power of attorney to Stanfield and asked that she attend civil proceedings about her son’s death and take care of medical costs on her behalf. The victim was in a rehab facility after she had to get her leg amputated.

Detectives found out that Stanfield made dozens ATM withdrawals and purchases from businesses including Amazon, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Wawa and Publix. She even bought a stove and dryer and paid her cellphone and insurance bills from the victim’s account, the sheriff’s office said.

Stanfield was arrested Wednesday and released after posting $20,000 bond.

