2 women looking to join elite Navy units once closed to them

Associated Press Published:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Two women are endeavoring to join elite special warfare units in the Navy that were previously closed to females.

Lt. Cmdr. Mark Walton said in an email that a female midshipman has indicated her interest in the Navy SEALs. She will train in a course this summer that’s required of officers who want to be selected for SEAL training.

Another woman has set her sights on becoming a Special Warfare Combatant Crewman. They often support the SEALs but also conduct missions of their own using state-of-the art, high-performance boats. She has started the long process of going through various evaluations and months of standard Navy training.

But Walton said it would be premature to speculate when that Navy will see its first female SEAL or Special Warfare Combatant Crewman.

Until January 2016, women weren’t allowed to serve in combat roles, including special ops forces like the SEALS or SWCC. Since that changed, these are the first two female applicants who have applied for such positions.

Usually, about three in every four SEAL applicants does not make it all the way through training.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s