2 women looking to join elite Navy units once closed to them

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Two women are endeavoring to join elite special warfare units in the Navy that were previously closed to females.

Lt. Cmdr. Mark Walton said in an email that a female midshipman has indicated her interest in the Navy SEALs. She will train in a course this summer that’s required of officers who want to be selected for SEAL training.

Another woman has set her sights on becoming a Special Warfare Combatant Crewman. They often support the SEALs but also conduct missions of their own using state-of-the art, high-performance boats. She has started the long process of going through various evaluations and months of standard Navy training.

But Walton said it would be premature to speculate when that Navy will see its first female SEAL or Special Warfare Combatant Crewman.

Until January 2016, women weren’t allowed to serve in combat roles, including special ops forces like the SEALS or SWCC. Since that changed, these are the first two female applicants who have applied for such positions.

Usually, about three in every four SEAL applicants does not make it all the way through training.

More stories you may like on 7News

WATCH: Latest on Transylvania Co. suspect with gun {Code Deleted} Watch here for the latest information on a suspect in Transylvania Co. who has been hiding out in Pisgah National Forest, has…

3 injured in downtown Greenville stabbing Police arrested a father and son in connection with the attack.

Motorcyclist found dead on closed off road in Honea Path HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist was found dead on Hwy 252 near Armstrong Rd. by construction workers Saturday morning. According to…

Tractor trailer overturns on I-85, slows traffic SC Highway Patrol reports that at least one lane of southbound traffic is closed after a crash on I-85 early Saturday morning near mile mark…

Teens spit on fallen officer’s grave say police Surveillance camera photos show a group of teens standing, spitting, and walking on officer Nick Smarr’s grave in Americus, Georgia.