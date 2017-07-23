3 injured in downtown Greenville stabbing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville police say 3 people were injured in a stabbing in downtown on Saturday night.

Police say it happened on North Main Street near East Coffee Street around 11:50 p.m.

Officers treated a critical patient at the scene until EMS arrived.

Police found two suspects at the Richardson Street Garage.

One of the suspects suffered severe injuries to one or more of his fingers after assaulting the victims.

Police said they found the knife they believe the suspects used between Sharkey’s Pub and the suspects’ location.

Officials believe the suspects were angry and attacked the three victims.

Police are still investigating what led to the argument.

Officials arrested a father and son in connection with the stabbing. They are both being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.

Two of the victims are in critical condition at the hospital and the other has been released.