1 dead after deputy-involved crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after a crash involving an Anderson County sheriff’s deputy on Highway 8 at Moore Road, according to officials.

The accident happened at about 7:55 p.m. Sunday.

The deputy was injured and has been taken by EMS to the hospital.

A man from the other vehicle has died, according to officials on the scene.

It is unclear how many people were in the other vehicle at the time of the accident.

There is no word on the condition of the deputy at this time.

Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

