Crews respond to fuel spill at gas station in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A tanker spilled some fuel in the parking lot of a gas station on Pelzer Highway, according to the Easley Fire Department.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon in the Ingles gas station parking lot, officials say.

Pickens County Emergency Management also responded to the scene.

According to Deputy Director Pierce Womack, about 70 gallons of diesel fuel spilled in the parking lot.

It took about an hour for crews to clean up the spill.

The fire department and HazMat team are currently still on scene.

70 gallon diesel fuel spill at Ingles in Easley contained by @easleyfire and @PickensCountyEM HazMat Team. pic.twitter.com/Is3ZZ8d4OC — Pierce Womack (@PierceWomack_) July 23, 2017

