Greenville –

2004 Greenville County Amateur Champion Chris Eassy fired a final round 67 to finish at -9 to win the 50th County Am for the first time in 13 years.

2002 champion Jeremy Revis finishes in sole possession of second place at 7 under par.

Chris Eassy – 68 – 72 – 67 – 207 (CHAMPION)

Jeremy Revis – 73 – 67 – 69 – 209

Robert Lutomski – 68 – 71 – 71 – 210

Todd Hendley – 70 – 69 – 72 – 211

Bryan Kelley – 72 – 69 – 71 – 212

Jared Crane – 71 – 73 – 68 – 212