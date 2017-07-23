Help find Greenville man who went missing in Charleston

John Wallace Haddon
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is asking for your help in finding a Greenville man who went missing in Charleston.

Police say 62-year-old John Wallace Haddon was last seen in the area of Beachwood Drive and Ashley River Road on Saturday, July 22nd, around 6:30 p.m.

He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a green or coral shirt.

Haddon has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, police say.

They say he left his wallet, keys, and glasses behind.

Charleston police are asking us to help look for Haddon since he grew up in Greenville and may have returned.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.

