Motorcycle passenger dies in Greenville Co. crash

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) — Troopers responded to a fatal crash Saturday night in Greenville County.

It happened shortly after 10:45 on Edwards Road near Chipwood Lane. The area is less than a mile east of Greenville.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of the 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Edwards Road when he lost control, ran off the right side, and hit a ditch.

A passenger, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.

The driver was also ejected and not wearing a helmet. He was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Troopers say the driver is from Williamston,

The coroner has not identified the victim but says the passenger was a 40-year-old woman.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.