PICS: Trees, power lines down after storm rolls through Upstate

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Trees and power lines are down after a storm rolled through the Upstate Sunday evening.

A large tree fell on power lines on Old Williamston Road, near Hammond School Road, according to our crew on the scene.

Broadway Fire Department responded to the scene, along with crews from Duke Power and SCDOT.

7News viewer Matt McCann also sent us pictures of some storm damage.

He said his brother took the pictures at the Jockey Lot in Anderson County.

In one of the pictures, you can see that roof panels were lifted from a building.

Storm Damage in the Upstate

