One injured in drive-by shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) — Deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened late Saturday night.

The 911 call came in just before midnight.

It happened on the corner of Valley Street and South Washington Avenue. The intersection isn’t far from White Horse Road.

When deputies arrived, they found one victim with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital.

The name of the victim has not been released.

There is no information on a potential suspect or vehicle involved in the incident.

If you have any information regarding this case, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.