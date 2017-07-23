One injured in drive-by shooting in Greenville Co.

By Published: Updated:
police lights generic

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) — Deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened late Saturday night.

The 911 call came in just before midnight.

It happened on the corner of Valley Street and South Washington Avenue. The intersection isn’t far from White Horse Road.

When deputies arrived, they found one victim with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital.

The name of the victim has not been released.

There is no information on a potential suspect or vehicle involved in the incident.

If you have any information regarding this case, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s