SC Highway Patrol beats GA; remains undefeated on the field

WCBD Published:

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) –  The South Carolina Highway Patrol took on the Georgia State Patrol in a friendly softball game for the fourth year in a row.

The money raised from ticket sales benefited Special Olympics. Trooper Bob Beres says they raised $4,322 at today’s softball game.

South Carolina Highway Patrol won 23 to 9. They are undefeated.

The game was from 2 PM to 4 PM at Joe Riley Stadium. Tickets cost $7.

News 2’s Chrissy Kohler sat in the dunk tank during the softball game!

