GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The window of a Greenville County Sheriff’s deputy’s car was shot out while responding to a call on Saturday night.

Deputies responded to reports of a loud party in the area of Prospect Street and Zet Court just after 10 p.m.

Deputies said when they arrived on the scene, the back window of one of their K-9 unit vehicles was shot out.

The deputy was not injured in the shooting.

At this time, no suspects have been arrested.

The shooting is still under investigation.