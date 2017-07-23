VIDEO: 5 rescued from capsized boat near NC island

TOPSAIL ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coast Guard rescued five people from the water eight miles off Topsail Island on Sunday afternoon.

In video of the actual rescue that took place around noon, two people can be seen clinging to a floating cooler while two other people are on the hull of the capsized boat.

A nearby Coast Guard boat can be seen in the video while both boats are caught in swells that affect rescue attempts.

Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstanders in Wilmington received a mayday call at 9:53 a.m. that a 19-foot boat was taking on water with five people aboard.

Watchstanders then received a Pender County 911 call at 9:55 a.m. that the boat had capsized and five people were in the water.

Three of the people were wearing life jackets and two were sitting on the hull of the capsized boat.

Sector North Carolina watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and diverted an already-airborne HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Air Station Elizabeth City. Officials also launched 29-foot boat and 45-foot boat crews from Station Wrightsville Beach at about 10 a.m.

The Hercules crew arrived on scene at 10:35 a.m. and dropped rescue gear and a flare to mark the vessel’s position.

The 29-foot boat crew arrived on scene, pulled all five people from the water and transferred the people to the RB-M by 11:15 a.m.

The 45-foot boat crew transported the rescued people back to the station and a waiting EMS team by about 12:40 p.m.

Sea Tow Wrightsville Beach salvaged the capsized vessel.

“This is a perfect example of how vital it is to not only make sure you have life jackets on board, but also that they are readily available in case of an emergency,” said Stephen Sawyer, Sector North Carolina command duty officer for the case.

“This situation also illustrates how important it is to work closely with our local partners. Pender County 911 relayed critical information to us about the vessel’s position that helped us reach the people quickly,” Sawyer added.

