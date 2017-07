SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Rudolph Logistics Group is launching a new warehouse operation in Spartanburg Co.

The German-base company is expected to create at least 150 news jobs, according to the SC Dept. of Commerce.

The business is located in Caliber North Business Park in Greer, S.C.

Hiring for the new positions is expected to begin in October 2017.

