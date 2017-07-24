4 dogs found dead in locked bedroom, woman convicted

Richland Co., S.C. (WSPA)- Latisha Todd of Richland Co. was found guilty of four counts of ill treatment of animals, according to the Richland Co. Sheriff’s department.

She faces up to five years in prison on each felony count.

In June of 2016, Todd left her house in Columbia, S.C., leaving behind four dogs locked in her bedroom with no water, food, electricity or air conditioning.

On July 3, 2016 a family member entered the house and found all four dogs were deceased.

The Sheriff’s Office says Todd has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor as she awaits sentencing.