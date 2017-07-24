Search continues for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Pisgah Forest

TRANSYLVANIA Co., N.C. (WSPA) – Monday marked the third day of a search for a man considered “armed and dangerous.”

Authorities have closed Pisgah National Forest as the manhunt continues for Phillip Michael Stroupe II.

Stroupe is accused of kidnapping, robbery and other crimes.

The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were told Saturday to be on the lookout for a suspect in a breaking and entering. Later that morning, deputies found a vehicle matching the suspect’s in Pisgah National Forest just off Highway 276.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect fled a traffic stop and after a chase, held a person at gunpoint and stole a mountain bike before fleeing into the woods on the stolen bike.

Deputies say Stroupe approached someone for a ride in the Yellow Gap Road area. After 30 minutes, Stroupe left the suspect and headed back into the woods.

The 38-year-old is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall with a small build, shaved head and a distinctive tattoo on his neck.

Authorities say Stroupe has a history of violence and resisting law enforcement.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 828-884-3168.