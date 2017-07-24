Blacksburg man killed, wife seriously hurt in motorcycle crash

CHEROKEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The coroner says a Blacksburg man was killed in a motorcycle crash that also left his wife with critical injuries on Sunday night.

The victim was identified as John Milton Rachels II, 40, of 135 Hopewell Road by Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler.

Rachels was driving a 1976 Honda motorcycle when he pulled into the path of a van and hit the passenger door of the van, Fowler said in a statement.

The crash happened at the intersection of Jumping Branch Road and S.C. Highway 5 at 10 p.m. Sunday.

Rachels died of blunt force trauma at Mary Black Health System-Gaffney.

“Mr. Rachel’s wife, Raven Rachels, 39, was a passenger on the motorcycle and was critically injured,” Fowler said.

Rachels’ death was the 14th traffic fatality this year in Cherokee County.