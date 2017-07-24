Body found in woods in Laurens Co. identified

LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man’s body was found in the woods behind a home on Imperial Drive in Clinton, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call about a body being discovered at about 6:27 p.m. on July 22.

When deputies arrived, the homeowner told them he saw vultures near the wood line behind his home when he pulled into his driveway.

When he got out of his car, he said he noticed a foul smell that he thought was a dead animal.

Instead, he found a man’s body in the woods, deputies say.

The coroner’s office has identified the body as Mitchell Edward Scott, 59.

They say he lived just up the road from where he was found.

The cause of death is undetermined because the body is so badly decomposed, according to the coroner’s office.

No gunshot or stabbing expected.

