Body found in woods in Laurens Co. identified

By Published:
crime scene generic body found forensics investigation
FILE

LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man’s body was found in the woods behind a home on Imperial Drive in Clinton, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call about a body being discovered at about 6:27 p.m. on July 22.

When deputies arrived, the homeowner told them he saw vultures near the wood line behind his home when he pulled into his driveway.

When he got out of his car, he said he noticed a foul smell that he thought was a dead animal.

Instead, he found a man’s body in the woods, deputies say.

The coroner’s office has identified the body as Mitchell Edward Scott, 59.

They say he lived just up the road from where he was found.

The cause of death is undetermined because the body is so badly decomposed, according to the coroner’s office.

No gunshot or stabbing expected.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s