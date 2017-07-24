DHEC investigating missing drugs at Spartanburg EMS

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control is conducting an ongoing investigation into missing drugs at Spartanburg EMS.

DHEC tells 7 News that they were contacted in early June regarding a complaint about missing drugs at Spartanburg EMS.

DHEC conducted an investigation and closed the criminal part of the investigation on July 12th. Although that part of the investigation is closed, they are continuing other parts of their investigation.

DHEC would not release the type of drugs that are missing.

Spartanburg Regional HealthCare System who owns Spartanburg EMS stated “Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System takes these matters very seriously and has cooperated with DHEC in their investigation.”