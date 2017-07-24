Driver struck by deputy during chase identified

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The coroner has identified a man who was killed when his car was struck by a deputy chasing a suspect.

Coroner Greg Shore identified the victim as 22-year-old Joshua Caleb Martin.

Troopers say Martin was driving north on Highway 88 when a deputy struck him in the passenger side just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

The coroner said Martin, a Greenville Tech student, was pinned inside the car and died at the scene.

Martin was not involved in the chase.

The Independent Mail reports that Anderson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Nikki Carson says deputies were pursuing a stolen car at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office has not released the deputy’s name. Troopers identified the other driver in the crash as Timothy Ryan Chapman, 26, of Piedmont.

Troopers say Chapman was taken to AnMed with injuries.

There was no immediate word on Chapman’s condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.