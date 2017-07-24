Fmr. Wellford Police officer pleads guilty to Misconduct in Office

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – A former Wellford Police officer has pled guilty of misconduct in office, according to court records.

The State Law Enforcement Division says Johnathan Prentis Gash was accused of mishandling evidence and driving under suspension.

Gash received a 30-day sentence, according to court records.

The warrant says Gash is also accused of possessing evidence belonging to the Wellford Police Department in the trunk of his personal vehicle.

He also was also accused of possessing non-submitted evidence in the trunk of his assigned patrol vehicle.