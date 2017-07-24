Furman looking for football public address announcer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Love football? Think you have what it takes to announce play-by-play action to the crowds?

Furman University will hold tryouts for the football public address announcer.

The public address announcer will serve as the main voice for Furman home football games during the upcoming season.

Auditions will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 28 and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 29 in the Paladin Stadium press box.

To reserve an audition slot, email Ben.Mathey@Furman.edu by Monday, July 24.

Interested?

Furman University athletics department asks that you have the following qualifications:

Strong vocal talent, unique personality

Ability to speak comfortably in public to large crowds

Strong knowledge of NCAA football and its rules

Ability to multi-task in a fast-paced and sometimes stressful environment

Ability to be spontaneous and react quickly as appropriate

Receptive to both positive and constructive feedback

Click here to see the Paladins’ schedule and for more information.