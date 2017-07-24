Ga. Tech Hoops Schedule Shows Visit To Wofford

By Published:

Georgia Tech’s basketball schedule for the season ahead shows a December 6th visit to Wofford’s soon-to-be-opened Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.

The Terriers and Yellow Jackets have played a number of games since Wofford moved to Division in the mid-’90s but all of them have taken place in Atlanta.

Georgia Tech joins South Carolina as teams from Power Five conferences scheduled to visit the Terriers in their new home this season.

North Carolina recently confirmed it has a contract to visit Wofford in the 2018-2019 campaign, perhaps a move by the Tar Heels as a recruiting ploy in their effort to land Spartanburg Day School star Zion Williamson.

