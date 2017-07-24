Greenville County Dispatch 911 Recordings Released

By Published: Updated:

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County dispatch released recordings of frantic 911 callers who witnessed a violent domestic dispute earlier this month.

The calls came in from onlookers who saw Ramiro Ramirez repeatedly beat and then shoot his pregnant girlfriend Candy Rosario on July 14.

“He doesn’t have a shirt on and he’s got on jeans and he’s chasing her and he’s beating her and he shot her!” screamed one caller to a dispatcher. “Hurry!”

The attack happened on White Horse Road near Lily Street in Berea just before rush hour.

Ramirez was shot and killed by a deputy after shooting Rosario. Ramirez died at the scene; Rosario died in the hospital.

The caller told dispatch Ramirez refused to obey commands by the deputy to get on the ground. She also said Ramirez fired at the deputy and the deputy returned fire.

The State Law Enforcement Division is now investigating the case. The deputy, who has not been identified, is on administrative leave.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s