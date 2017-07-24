Greenville County Dispatch 911 Recordings Released

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County dispatch released recordings of frantic 911 callers who witnessed a violent domestic dispute earlier this month.

The calls came in from onlookers who saw Ramiro Ramirez repeatedly beat and then shoot his pregnant girlfriend Candy Rosario on July 14.

“He doesn’t have a shirt on and he’s got on jeans and he’s chasing her and he’s beating her and he shot her!” screamed one caller to a dispatcher. “Hurry!”

The attack happened on White Horse Road near Lily Street in Berea just before rush hour.

Ramirez was shot and killed by a deputy after shooting Rosario. Ramirez died at the scene; Rosario died in the hospital.

The caller told dispatch Ramirez refused to obey commands by the deputy to get on the ground. She also said Ramirez fired at the deputy and the deputy returned fire.

The State Law Enforcement Division is now investigating the case. The deputy, who has not been identified, is on administrative leave.