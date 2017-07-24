Help find missing woman Mary Hardenburg in McDowell Co.

McDowell Co., N.C. (WSPA)- Mary Hardenburg, 52 of Deer Valley Drive in Old Fort is missing, according McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Hardenburg was last spotted leaving her residence on Sunday, July 16 in a silver 2002 Buick Lesabre with N.C. tag BMT-7009.

Her sister reported her missing on July 20.

Hardenburg stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Hardenburg’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the 911 communications center at 652-4000.