Henderson Co. school board asks for members resignation after charges

By Published:
Michael Absher
Michael Absher (From: Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office)

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) – The Henderson Co. Board of Public Education voted 5 – 0 to ask for a member’s resignation in a special meeting on July 24.

The member, Michael Absher, is facing misdemeanor charges for two separate incidents.

In May, Absher was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile in connection with helping a teen drink alcohol.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says the teen was a resident of Absher’s nonprofit Only Hope WNC shelter for homeless youth.

Absher was charged in June with communicating threats after an altercation with an East Henderson High School staff member while delivering medication to a student.

Absher took a voluntary leave of absence from the board in May.

Board member Rick Wood abstained from the vote.

