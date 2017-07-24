Locals Named Finalists in Kevin Hart’s Comedy Competition

Gaffney and Greenville natives Catherine Dee Holly and Fray Forde have been named the top 5 finalists in a comedy competition held by Kevin Hart’s new comedy network, Laugh Out Loud. Their film, “Good Hair,” is now in the running after holding the number one spot for five straight days. Now the film will be screened at the biggest comedy festival in the world “Just For Laughs” on Thursday, July 27 in Montreal. Jennifer Martin talks to the filmmakers about the short film. You can vote through July 26th online at contest.laughoutloud.com.

