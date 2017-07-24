Man accidentally shoots himself at Walmart in Greenwood

By Published: Updated:
James Elliott Johnson
James Elliott Johnson

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after accidentally shooting himself at the Greenwood Walmart, according to Police.

Police say they found the man around 10:20 a.m. on Sunday.

The man had a gunshot would to his right leg.

He told officers he had been carrying a pistol in his back pocket and reached to engage the safety when the gun went off.

Officers say they check him for wounds and found a small quantity of Xanax tablets and marijuana.

James Elliott Johnson, 27, is charged with Unlawful Carry of a Pistol, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.

He was treated at the hospital and was in stable condition, according to police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s