Man accidentally shoots himself at Walmart in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after accidentally shooting himself at the Greenwood Walmart, according to Police.

Police say they found the man around 10:20 a.m. on Sunday.

The man had a gunshot would to his right leg.

He told officers he had been carrying a pistol in his back pocket and reached to engage the safety when the gun went off.

Officers say they check him for wounds and found a small quantity of Xanax tablets and marijuana.

James Elliott Johnson, 27, is charged with Unlawful Carry of a Pistol, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.

He was treated at the hospital and was in stable condition, according to police.