Man held knife to woman’s throat, pellet gun to head say warrants

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – a man is accused of holding a knife to a woman’s throat and a pellet gun to her head, according to warrants.

Cleve Carlton Dubois Jr., 43, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

The police report says he had been drinking heavily through the night on Friday and became violent.

He put her in a headlock and choked her, according to the report.

The victim told Landrum police she managed to break free and tried to escape, but he grabbed her and put a knife to her throat before pointing a gun at her.

An officer said a mattress was cut open and a knife was caught in the curtains.

DUBOIS, CLEVE CARLTON 06/27/1991

SC0100800 NORTH CHARLESTON PD

CASE-91051067N

WARR-D043253

ARREST CHARGE -BURGLARY 2ND

OFFENSE DATE-06/27/1991

PHOTOGRAPH AVAILABLE

WARR-D043254

ARREST CHARGE -GRAND LARCENY

WARR-D043254 COURT CHARGE 01-GRAND LARCENY

COURT DISP-NON-CONVICTION;

DISMISSED

COURT DATE-12/09/1991

———————

DUBOIS, CLEVE CARLTON 07/14/1995

SC0100800 NORTH CHARLESTON PD

CASE-95016513N

WARR-E482563

ARREST CHARGE -CRIMINAL DOMES

TIC VIOLENCE

OFFENSE DATE-07/14/1995

PHOTOGRAPH AVAILABLE

WARR-E482563 COURT CHARGE 01-CRIMINAL

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

COURT DISP-CONVICTED;30 DAYS

SUSPENDED

COURT DATE-07/17/1995

———————

DUBOIS, CLEVE CARLTON 08/28/1995

SC0100100 CHARLESTON POLICE DE

CASE-146-870

WARR-E617202

ARREST CHARGE -FORGERY

PHOTOGRAPH AVAILABLE

CIT-16-13-10 MISDEMEANOR

DOC-00GS10 COURT CHARGE 01-FORGERY

WARR-E617202 COURT DISP-NON-CONVICTION;

NOLLE PROSSED

COURT DATE-12/15/1995

———————

DUBOISE, CLEVE CARLTON JR 07/21/1998

SC0100000 CHARLESTON CNTY SO

CASE-98042411B

ARREST CHARGE -CONTEMPT OF

COURT

OFFENSE DATE-07/21/1998

PHOTOGRAPH AVAILABLE

———————

DUBOISE, CLEVE CARLTON JR 08/16/1999

SC0100000 CHARLESTON CNTY SO

ATN-

WARR-G208290

ARREST CHARGE -ESCAPE

OFFENSE DATE-08/16/1999

PHOTOGRAPH AVAILABLE

CIT-24-13-410 FELONY

DOC-99GS1007492 COURT CHARGE 01-ESCAPE/ATTEMP

WARR-G208290 T/POSSESSION OF TOOLS

COURT DISP-CONVICTED;3 MONTHS

/WORK RELEASE/CONSECUTIVE

TO FAMILY COURT

COURT DATE-10/28/1999

ATN-

———————

DUBOIS, CLEVE CARLTON JR 07/12/2001

SC0080600 HANAHAN PD

CASE-01070011

ATN-

WARR-F182701

ARREST CHARGE -CRIMINAL DOMET

IC VIOLENCE

OFFENSE DATE-06/28/2001

———————

DUBOISE, CLEVE CARLTON 08/11/2004

SC0100800 NORTH CHARLESTON PD

CASE-04026723N

ATN-10X004224043

WARR-H641375

CIT-16-13-260(3)-MISDEMEANOR

ARREST CHARGE -BREACH OF

TRUST

OFFENSE DATE-08/11/2004

PHOTOGRAPH AVAILABLE

CIT-16-13-230(B)(2)-FELONY

DOC-05GS1002882 COURT CHARGE 01-BREACH OF

WARR-H641375 TRUST W/FRAUD INTENT,VALUE

>$1,000

COURT DISP-NON-CONVICTION;

DISM/NOL PROS/PROS ENDED

COURT DATE-10/06/2006

ATN-10X004224043

———————

DUBOISE, CLEVE CARLTON JR 01/12/2007

SC0100000 CHARLESTON CNTY SO

CASE-2006026208

ATN-10D100500050

WARR-DR10951536 *

CIT-N/A-UNCLASSIFIED

ARREST CHARGE -CONTEMPT OF

FAMILY COURT

OFFENSE DATE-01/12/2007

PALM PRINTS AVAILABLE

ARREST INFO- SC01735521 CONSO

LIDATED

———————

DUBOISE, CLEVE CARLTON 08/06/2007

SC0100800 NORTH CHARLESTON PD

CASE-07033327

ATN-10D100512272

WARR-30773EB

CIT-C/L,-MISDEMEANOR

ARREST CHARGE -SIMPLE ASSAULT

OFFENSE DATE-08/06/2007

PALM PRINTS AVAILABLE

———————

DUBOIS, CLEVE JR 07/09/2008

SC0100000 CHARLESTON CNTY SO

CASE-2008013122

ATN-10D100540652

WARR-DR10951536 *

CIT-20-7-1350-MISDEMEANOR

ARREST CHARGE -CONTEMPT OF

FAMILY COURT BY ADULT(CIVI

L)

OFFENSE DATE-07/09/2008

PALM PRINTS AVAILABLE

———————

DUBOIS, CLEVE CARLTON 03/28/2011

SC0100000 CHARLESTON CNTY SO

CASE-2009012845

ATN-10D100641633

WARR-DR10951536 *

CIT-20-7-1350-MISDEMEANOR

ARREST CHARGE -CONTEMPT OF

FAMILY COURT BY ADULT(CIVI

L

OFFENSE DATE-03/28/2011

PHOTOGRAPH AVAILABLE

PALM PRINTS AVAILABLE

———————

DUBOISE, CLEVE CARLTON JR 12/06/2011

SC0100000 CHARLESTON CNTY SO

CASE-2011014845

ATN-10D100667845

WARR-DR10951536 *

CIT-20-7-1350-MISDEMEANOR

ARREST CHARGE -CONTEMPT OF

FAMILY COURT BY ADULT(CIVI

L

OFFENSE DATE-12/06/2011

PHOTOGRAPH AVAILABLE

PALM PRINTS AVAILABLE

———————

DUBOIS, CLEVIE CARLTON JR 03/17/2017

SC0100000 CHARLESTON CNTY SO

CASE-2017002316

ATN-10D100852835

WARR-4102P0203885

CIT-17-15-90(2)-MISDEMEANOR

ARREST CHARGE -FAIL TO APPEAR

AFTER RELEASE FOR A MISDE

MEANOR

OFFENSE DATE-03/17/2017

PHOTOGRAPH AVAILABLE

PALM PRINTS AVAILABLE

———————

DUBOIS, CLEVE CARLTON JR 07/22/2017

SC0420000 SPARTANBURG CNTY SO

CASE-17-06903

ATN-42D100249892

WARR-2017A4210202384

CIT-16-25-0065(A)-FELONY

ARREST CHARGE -DOMESTIC VIOLE

NCE OF A HIGH AND AGGRAVAT

ED

OFFENSE DATE-07/22/2017

PHOTOGRAPH AVAILABLE

PALM PRINTS AVAILABLE

* – WARRANT OCCURS IN MORE THAN ONE ARREST CYCLE UNDER THIS SID NUMBER