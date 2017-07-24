Man in fatal train accident in Clemson identified

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say a man sitting on a train track was killed when he was hit by a train on July 20.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as Garcia-Carbrera Crisoforo, 33, of Mexico City, Mexico.

It accident happened around 10:16 a.m. on the section of track between Highway 133 and Riverpoint Condos in Clemson, SC.

Police say the man was apparently sitting on the rails as the train approached and was struck before he was able to get off the tracks.

Foul play is not suspected in his death.