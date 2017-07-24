Phelps loses to simulated great white shark in ‘Shark Week’

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2016, file photo United States swimmer Michael Phelps encourages his teammates in the final of the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Phelps recreated an angry face he was caught making by TV cameras ahead of one race at the Games for host Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on NBC's "Tonight Show" Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

(AP) — Michael Phelps has finally met his match in the water: a “great white shark.”

The Olympic champion swimmer was bested Sunday night in the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week special “Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White.”

But Phelps didn’t swim with a real shark. He competed in the ocean against a computer-simulated fish based on data on the swimming speed of sharks.

Phelps was outfitted with a wetsuit and a monofin to mimic a shark’s powerful tail. He finished the 100 meter race in 38 seconds, two seconds slower than the simulated shark.

Phelps tweeted Sunday that he’d like a rematch, but in warmer water.

