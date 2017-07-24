911 calls in Greenville, Pickens Co homicides released

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Newly released 911 calls are revealing the moments before and after a shooting that left four people dead. The Greenville Police Department has released phone calls that may shed light on why Jessica Edens shot and killed herself and three others.

The calls are from her husband, Benjamin Edens, and the woman she killed, Meredith Rahme. Both were reporting harassing phone calls they say came from Jessica Edens.

Benjamin reported harassing phone calls and texts from his wife, while Rahme told dispatchers a woman had been contacting her friends, family and co-workers.

“There is somebody that is angry with me, and she is contacting over the internet…just everybody that I know and work with, and sends them messages about me,” Rahme told dispatchers. “She has contacted me in the past, but right now it’s just people…family, friends, and co-workers. Does that constitute a restraining order?”

Police also released the calls from the day Rahme was shot and killed in a downtown Greenville apartment garage.

“I’m at 644 Main Street, it’s at the coroner of Main and Stone and there’s a woman that’s been shot,” said the 911 caller.

Police say the calls from Benjamin Edens and Meredith Rahme happened in June, nearly one month before the deadly shootings.