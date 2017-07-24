Residential rental property registration in discussion

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Changes could be on the way for some Upstate landlords, and many of them are not happy.

The City of Spartanburg is working to create a Rental Property Registration Program. Leaders say it’s an effort to crack down on blighted properties, and unsafe living conditions for residents.

Read DRAFT ordinance here – Page 11

“I’d just like to go on record as opposing the city registry,” said property owner Chuck Quinn.

That was the consensus among several rental property owners at Spartanburg’s city council meeting.

“They’re pinpointing the landlords and not all property owners,” said rental property owner Jim Way.

City staff is working to create a registration program for the roughly 7,500 residential rental properties in Spartanburg. Leaders say one issue is contacting property owners.

“Repairs need to be done on properties. They’re boarded up,” said City of Spartanburg Neighborhood Services Director Martin Livingston. “In a lot of situations when we’re trying to reach property owners – it’s typically because there’s a code violation and they’re not responding to the notices or letters.”

Under the proposed rules, property owners would register with the city each year for $25 per housing unit – except those with business licenses.

“It’s going to create more expense for the landlord in the city of Spartanburg and we are already experiencing higher property taxes as a landlord,” said Way.

The ordinance also says some properties will be inspected for safety concerns when renewing registrations.

“We’re getting issues with tenants who may not complain but will find serious problems with the property,” said Livingston.

South Converse resident Ruth Livingston spoke in favor of the registry, saying absentee landlords create blight in her community. The Beaumont Neighborhood Association is also supporting the ordinance.

Registration would be denied for failed inspections. That means the property could not be rented.

“Encroaching on tenants’ rights is what I’d be worried about here,” said Nancy,” said Nancy Thompson-Sosebee. “I do have tenants who could see this as prejudice against inner cities, minorities or those in poverty.”

The city manager says staff will make changes and clarifications to the ordinance before bringing it to council for a vote. There will also be a public hearing so folks in the community can chime in.

City leaders say other municipalities with similar ordinances include Clemson and Columbia.