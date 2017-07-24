SC pain clinic sued after man’s infection, death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina pain clinic is accused of actions that led to a patient’s death.

The State newspaper reports the family of 86-year-old George Nichols is pursuing legal action against Vitality Medical Center in West Columbia.

Attorneys for Nichols’ family say he was hospitalized and later died after getting a shot for pain in his knee in December.

Attorneys say Nichols was one of six people infected by the germ Staphylococcus aureus. Court papers say a state health investigation found all six patients had been given injections for knee pain.

The investigation also found the clinic wasn’t following basic hygiene recommendations, like wearing sterile gloves when doing injections.

In a statement, the Houston-based company told the paper the clinic voluntarily called state health officials when it became aware the infections.

