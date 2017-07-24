Superhero 5K in Greenville hosted by Salvation Army

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club is hosting their Superhero 5K in downtown Greenville on Saturday, August, 12, 2017.

All participants will be able to walk or run the route through downtown Grenville dressed as their favorite superhero.

The event begins and ends at The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center located at 424 Westfield St, Greenville, SC.

Registration is available through August 11th at Noon online at https://raceroster.com/events/2017/11852/superhero-5k but you will be able to sign up on race day until 7:30 a.m. at the event.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will go to support the life-changing programs offered by The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club to ensure that all youth have Great Futures.

Schedule as follows:

– 6:30AM late registration begins

– 7:30AM late registration closes

– 7:45AM pre-race warm-up

– 8AM race begins

– 9AM Superhero afterparty with King of Pops, costume contest, and door prizes.