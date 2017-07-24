Upstate man wanted in 2 states arrested in NC

The Associated Press Published:
William Wood (Source: Gaston County Jail)

BELMONT, N.C. (AP) – A man wanted in South Carolina and Georgia on robbery charges has been arrested in North Carolina.

The Gaston Gazette reports that Belmont police arrested 37-year-old William James Wood of Fair Play, South Carolina, on Saturday for possessing a stolen vehicle and stolen license plates.

According to court documents, Wood is wanted for two robberies committed on July 11 in Piedmont and Anderson, South Carolina.

Wood is alleged to have used a weapon in one of the robberies. Police say that Wood then robbed a restaurant in Georgia of $1,000, using a firearm, on July 12.

Wood remains in Gaston County Jail with holds on his bond because of the charges in other states.

